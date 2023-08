2023 Kenosha County Fair: Open classes judging results — plants and soil science, photography, clothing, woodworking, knitting & crocheting, quilts, home furnishings, flowers & plants, foods and nutrition

Here are results from open class judging at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair:

Open Class – Plants and Soil Science

Grand Champion – Divisions A, B, C: Harold Marcussan

Champion – Division A; Mary Fenske

Champion – Division B: Red Onions

Champion – Division C: Harold Marcussan

Other – Judges Choice: Jocelyn Oberembet

Open Class – Arts & Crafts

Grand Champion – All Divisions: Dennis Parkinson

Department 150 Special Arts & Crafts: Edwin Herreid, Jr.

Champion – Division A, B, C: Dale Mellor

Champion – Division: D,E,F: Patricia Volk

Champion – Division G, H, I: Jeanne Neu

Champion – Division J: Paula Schnorr

Champion – Division K: Edwin Herreid, Jr.

Champion – Division L: Dennis Parkinson

Champion – Division M: Carol Larson

Special #2 Other: Pat Koesser

Special #3 Other: JoAnn Volk

Special #4 Other: Bonita Breit

Open Class – Photography

Grand Champion – Division A, B, C: Roger Sherman

Department 150 Specials – Photography: Joleen Meyers

Champion of Division A – Amateur: West Jacobs III

Champion of Division B – Advance Amateur: Kelly Crowe

Champion of Division C – Semi Professional: Roger Sherman

Other – Judges Choice: Ella Gerald

Other – Judges Choice: Roger Sherman

Open Class – Woodworking

Grand Champion: Lou Fowler

Open Class – Clothing

Grand Champion Clothing Exhibitor: Barbara Sommers

Champion Division A: Caroline Brown

Champion Division B: Barbara Sommers

Other – Judges Choice: Julie Stancato

Open Class – Knitting & Crocheting

Grand Champion – Knitting & Crocheting: Jane Marcussen

Department 150 Specials – Knitting & Crocheting: Shari Redson

Champion – Division A,B,C,D: Sue Hughes

Champion – Division E,F,G,H: Jane Marcussen

Other – Judges Choice – Cheryl Witmer

Southport Quilters Guild

Class 12 – Quilt, Scrap, Lap to Full, Quilted by Exhibitor Home Sewing – 1st: Joan Ledanski

Class 13 – Quilt, Scrap, Lap to Full, Quilted by Exibitor Home Sewing: 1st: Joan Ledanski

Class 26 – Quilt, Scrap, Lap to Full, Quilted Long Arm: Lori Hintz

Class 27 – Quilt Scrap, Queen to King Quilted Long Arm: Lori Hintz

Class 45 – Quilt Scrap, Lap to Full, NOT Quilted by exhibitor: Patricia Young

Class 46 – Quilt Scrap, Queen to King, NOT Quilted by Exhibitor: Judy Barnes

Open Class – Home Furnishings

Grand Champion – Dvivisions ,B,C,D – Needlepoint: Julie Fleischman

Grand Champion – Divisions E,F,G,H,I: Joan Ledanski

Department 150 Special – Home Furnishings: Doreen Daniels

Champion – Division A – Dec Kitchen Towel: Julie Flieschman

Champion – Division B – Needlepoint Pic: Julie Fleischman

Champion – Division C – Artificial Flowers Fall: Mary Rossi

Champion – Division D – Informal Farmhouse Breakfast: Doreen Daniels

Champion – Division E – Quilted on Home Machine: Judy Barnes

Division F – Class 8: Quilted by Exhibitor: Joan Ledanski

Division F – Class 12: Joan Ledanski

Division F – Class13: Joan Ledanski

Champion – Division F: Joan Ledanski

Champion – Division G: Lori Hinz

Division H – Class 45: Patricia Young

Division H – Class 46: Judy Barnes

Champion – Division H: Judy Barnes

Other – Judges Choice -Novelty Needlework: Julie Fleischman

Open Class – Flowers & Plants

Grand Champion – All Divisions – Orange Dahlia: Jan Crane

Department 150 Special: Juta Vos

Champion – Division A: Jan Crane

Champion – Division B: Hannah Bruce

Champion – Division C: Mary Rossi

Champion – Division A – Dahlias – Osa Memorial Award: Jan Crane

Other – Judges Choice: Mary Johnson

Other – Judges Choice: Cheryl Haladay

Open Class – Food and Nutrition

Grand Champion – Divisions A,B,C,D,E: Lori Buerger

Department 150 Specials – Foods and Nutrition: Linda Bullin

Champion – Division A: Lori Buerger

Champion – Division B: Judith Garrity

Champion – Division C: Rachel Schick

Champion – Division D: Cheryl Halladay

Champion – Division E: Amanda Pauloni

Champion – Division F: Amanda Pauloni

Other – Judges Choice: Lori Buerger

Other – Judges Choice: Debra Zarovy

Other – Judges Choice: Brian Hettrick