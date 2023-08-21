2023 Kenosha County Fair: Horse and pony show coverage and results

Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair horse and pony show held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Also included in this post are some photos from the show.

Grand Champion

Western Showmanship: Ava Eibl

English Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool

English Pleasure: Emily Szpylman

English Equitation: Emily Szpylman

Western Pleasure Pony: Gabriella Bongratz

Western Pleasure Horse: Emily Szpylman

Western Horsemanship: Emily Szpylman

Reserve Champion

Western Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool

Englishmanship Reserve: Emily Szpylman

English Pleasure: Gabriella Vanderpool

Western Pleasure Horse: Ava Eibl

Western Horsemanship: Ave Eibl