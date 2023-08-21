2023 Kenosha County Fair: Horse and pony show coverage and results

Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair horse and pony show held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Also included in this post are some photos from the show.
Grand Champion
Western Showmanship: Ava Eibl
English Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool
English Pleasure: Emily Szpylman
English Equitation: Emily Szpylman
Western Pleasure Pony: Gabriella Bongratz
Western Pleasure Horse: Emily Szpylman
Western Horsemanship: Emily Szpylman
Reserve Champion
Western Showmanship: Gabriella Vanderpool
Englishmanship Reserve: Emily Szpylman
English Pleasure: Gabriella Vanderpool
Western Pleasure Horse: Ava Eibl
Western Horsemanship: Ave Eibl