2023 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the goat show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Senior Dairy Show

Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers

Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Sable: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed

Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Sable: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers



Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Market Class

Grand Champion Market: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers

Reserve Grand Champion Market: Marley Miller, Kenosha Trailblazers

Goat Showmanship

Novice Showmanship

1st: Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers

Junior Showmanship

1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

Intermediate Showmanship

1st: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers

Senior Showmanship

1st: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers

Overall Champion Showman: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

Group Classes

Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers

Produce of Dam: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

Dam & Daughter: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Companion Goat

Pet Goat: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers

Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers

Goat Obstacle Course: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers