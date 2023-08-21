2023 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Aug 21st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the goat show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Senior Dairy Show
Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers

Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers


Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers

Market Class
Grand Champion Market: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
Reserve Grand Champion Market: Marley Miller, Kenosha Trailblazers

Goat Showmanship

Novice Showmanship
1st: Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers
Junior Showmanship
1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Senior Showmanship
1st: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Overall Champion Showman: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers

Group Classes
Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Dam & Daughter: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers

Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Goat Obstacle Course: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers

