2023 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show results

Here are the results of the goat show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair held Thursday and Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Senior Dairy Show
Lamancha: Ivy Whitrock, Kenosha Trailblazers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Grand Champion Overall Senior Doe: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Reserve Champion Senior Doe: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Junior Dairy Show – Champion of Breed
Alpine: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Nigerian Dwarf: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Sable: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Recorded Grade: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Grand Champion Overall Junior Doe: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Doe Show: Jadyn Eisenbraun, Bristol Strivers
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show: Andrew Nielsen, Jr., Bristol Strivers
Market Class
Grand Champion Market: Tess Luedtke, Wheatland Willing Workers
Reserve Grand Champion Market: Marley Miller, Kenosha Trailblazers
Goat Showmanship
Novice Showmanship
1st: Elizabeth Jones, Paris Happy Workers
Junior Showmanship
1st: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Intermediate Showmanship
1st: Amelia Holt, Salem Pioneers
Senior Showmanship
1st: Ella Sager, Paris Happy Workers
Overall Champion Showman: Scarlett Nelson, Salem Pioneers
Group Classes
Junior Get of Sire: Jack Pauloni, Salem Pioneers
Produce of Dam: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers
Dam & Daughter: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Exhibitor’s Herd: Allie Hull, Bristol Strivers
Companion Goat
Pet Goat: Emily Maxon, Paris Happy Workers
Goat Costume: Erica Weis, Bristol Strivers
Goat Obstacle Course: Avalynn Elfering, Bristol Strivers