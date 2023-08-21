2023 Kenosha County Fair: Education Building champion results

Here are the 2023 Kenosha County Fair Education Building results:
Ryenn Kraning – 3K county Champion (All Saints Catholic School)
Aria London – 3K county Reserve Champion (All Saints Catholic School)
Ophelia Rojas – 4K county Champion (Trevor-Wilmot)
Athenna Rahilly – 4K county Reserve Champion (Trevor-Wilmot)
Preston Behnke – 5K county Champion (Randall)
Evelyn Tubbin – 5K county Reserve Champion (Paris)
Annabelle Block – 1st grade county Champion (Salem)
Teagan Iacucci – 1st grade county Reserve Champion (Randall)
Lexi Scott – 2nd grade county Champion (Riverview)
Jayden Greeno – 2nd grade county Reserve Champion (Paris)Ciara Seagle – 3rd grade county Champion (Randall)
Oliver Tortenson – 3rd grade county Reserve Champion (All Saints Catholic School)
Adelyn Lindquist – 4th grade county Champion (Riverview)
Luzma Herrera – 4th grade county Reserve Champion (Bristol)
Emma Fuchs – 5th grade county Champion (Trevor-Wilmot)
Veronica Semke – 5th grade county Reserve Champion (Riverview)
Jaylee Koburi-Torgerson – 6th grade county Champion & OVERALL CHAMPION (Riverview)
Emily Chmieleski – 6th grade county Reserve Champion (Paris)
Charlotte Mildenberg – 7th grade county Champion & OVERALL RESERVE CHAMPION (Riverview)
Jocelyn Caleno – 7th grade county Reserve Champion (All Saints Catholic School)
Frankie Gagllano – 8th grade county Champion (Randall)
Evelyn Fonk – 8th grade county Reserve Champion (Paris)