2023 Kenosha County Fair: Cavies results

Aug 21st, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair junior department cavies (guinea pigs) show:

Best of Breed, American: Kaitlyn Philips

Champion cavy: Kaitlyn Philips

Reserve champion: Cora Philips

