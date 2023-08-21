2023 Kenosha County Fair: Cavies results

Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair junior department cavies (guinea pigs) show:
Best of Breed, American: Kaitlyn Philips
Champion cavy: Kaitlyn Philips
Reserve champion: Cora Philips
Western Kenosha County's news source
Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair junior department cavies (guinea pigs) show:
Best of Breed, American: Kaitlyn Philips
Champion cavy: Kaitlyn Philips
Reserve champion: Cora Philips
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress