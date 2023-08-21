2023 Kenosha County Fair: Cat show results

Here are the results of judging from the 2023 Kenosha County Fair junior fair cat show:
Best cat: Lucas Gritten
Second best cat: Kaci Peters
Best kitten: Annabella Corelli
Best long hair: Annabella Corelli
Best short hair: Lukas Gritten
