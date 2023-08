The 2023 Kenosha County Fair parade took place Sunday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

The parade starts at the south end of the grounds near the Marketplace building and works its way around the fair. Various Wisconsin fair royalty, fair officials, local businesses, antique tractors and other entries were in the parade.

The Westosha Central High School marching band provided music. Here’s a video of their performance:

Here are some more photos from the parade: