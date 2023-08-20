2023 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show results

Here are the results of judging at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair dairy show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:
Junior department
Supreme Champion Overall: Mary Gillmore
Grand Champion
Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore
Jersey: Cierra Perleberg
Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore
Senior Champion
Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore
Junior Champion
Holstein/Red-White: Madison Gillmore
Jersey: Cierra Perleberg
Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore
Dam and Offspring: Madison Gillmore
Produce of Dam: Mollie Meyer
Club Herd
1st: Brighton Bombers
2nd: Bristol Challenge
3rd: Wheatland Willing Workers
Dairy Showmanship
Beginning
1st: Jax Hackbarth
2nd: Tessa Weis
3rd: Haley Fell
4th: Jayce Glas
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Jayce Glas
Intermediate
1st: Madison Gillmore
2nd: Cambree Lois
3rd: Kinzie Daniels
4th: Elizabeth Hoffman
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Madison Gillmore
Senior
1st: Mary Gillmore
2nd: Logan Nutting
3rd: Madison Gillmore
4th: Amy Elfering
Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Mary Gillmore
Champion Showman: Mary Gillmore
Alumni Showmanship: Chase Warren
Open Class
Junior Champion
Holstein/Red-Weis: Blake Weis
Senior Champion
Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford
Grand Champion
Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford
Supreme Overall Champion: Sami Crawford