2023 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy show results

Here are the results of judging at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair dairy show, held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot:

Junior department

Supreme Champion Overall: Mary Gillmore

Grand Champion

Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore

Jersey: Cierra Perleberg

Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore

Senior Champion

Holstein/Red-White: Mary Gillmore

Junior Champion

Holstein/Red-White: Madison Gillmore

Jersey: Cierra Perleberg

Brown Swiss: Mary Gillmore

Dam and Offspring: Madison Gillmore

Produce of Dam: Mollie Meyer

Club Herd

1st: Brighton Bombers

2nd: Bristol Challenge

3rd: Wheatland Willing Workers

Dairy Showmanship

Beginning

1st: Jax Hackbarth

2nd: Tessa Weis

3rd: Haley Fell

4th: Jayce Glas

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Jayce Glas

Intermediate

1st: Madison Gillmore

2nd: Cambree Lois

3rd: Kinzie Daniels

4th: Elizabeth Hoffman

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Madison Gillmore

Senior

1st: Mary Gillmore

2nd: Logan Nutting

3rd: Madison Gillmore

4th: Amy Elfering

Best Fitted Dairy Animal: Mary Gillmore

Champion Showman: Mary Gillmore

Alumni Showmanship: Chase Warren

Open Class

Junior Champion

Holstein/Red-Weis: Blake Weis

Senior Champion

Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford

Grand Champion

Holstein/Red-White: Sami Crawford

Supreme Overall Champion: Sami Crawford