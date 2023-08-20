2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Sunday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Sunday at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair:

Hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Midway Open Noon-7 p.m. Wristband Special: Noon-7 p.m. $30.

11 a.m. Parade through the Fairgrounds

Noon Cookies & Crowns with the Fairest of the Fair, east of Poultry Barn

1 p.m. Small Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena

1 p.m. International Demolition Derby – Grandstands

2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn

4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – K-9 Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn

7 p.m. 2022 Fair Closes

Creekside Stage: Noon, Doo Wop Daddies. 3:30 p.m. Class of ’62.