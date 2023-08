The 2023 Kenosha County Fair pie auction was held Friday night at the show & sale arena at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

This event features people bidding on baked goods and other donations. All the proceeds go to the fair’s building fund. Typically, the animal barns contribute baskets that are auctioned off as part of a “battle of the barns.”

A lot of fun is had and the bidding can get fierce, but in a light-hearted way.

Here are some more photos from the event: