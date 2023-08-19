2023 Kenosha County Fair: Katrina Cain crowned 2024 fairest of the fair

From left, 2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson, 2024 Fairest of the Fair Katrina Cain and 2023 Fair Royalty Michelle Edmunds

Katrina Cain was crowned fairest of the fair for the 2024 Kenosha County Fair at a ceremony held Saturday morning at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Cain will assume her duties in January, promoting the fair in advance and presiding over the 2024 fair.

Cain, of Salem, is working to complete a degree in American Sign Language.

Cain was the only candidate during the final round of judging that took place Saturday at the Creekside Stage. As part of the final judging, Cain performed a radio commercial promoting the fair from backstage, then came out on stage and answered two questions. The panel of three judges — Mike Reilson, Rachel Novak and Margie Blair — then conferred and Cain was crowned by 2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson.