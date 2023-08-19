2023 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results (PHOTOS)

Here the results and some photos from Friday’s pedal tractor pull at the Kenosha County Fair, followed by some more photos from the competition:

Ages 5 & 6

1st Place – Owin Wierzba

2nd Place – Logan Feivor

3rd Place – Noah Schubkegel

4th Place – Finley Mueller

Ages 7 & 8

1st Place – Bree Kuebker

2nd Place – Emily Gerou

3rd Place – Brady Sparr

4th Place – Jolche Folliard

Ages 9 & 10

1st Place – Elyn Wierzba

2nd Place – Ellie Pitsch

3rd Place – Eve Tayter

4th Place – Molly Kippker

Ages 11 & 12

1st Place – Kyle Tayter

2nd Place – Hank Wierzba

3rd Place – Alphie McDonald

4th Place – Brayden Rohner

13 & Older

1st Place – Kenny Monson

2nd Place – Alan Rahlf

3rd Place – Brian Kuebker

4th Place – Jason Wierzba