2023 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results (PHOTOS)

Here the results and some photos from Friday’s pedal tractor pull at the Kenosha County Fair, followed by some more photos from the competition:
Ages 5 & 6
- 1st Place – Owin Wierzba
- 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
- 3rd Place – Noah Schubkegel
- 4th Place – Finley Mueller
Ages 7 & 8
- 1st Place – Bree Kuebker
- 2nd Place – Emily Gerou
- 3rd Place – Brady Sparr
- 4th Place – Jolche Folliard
Ages 9 & 10
- 1st Place – Elyn Wierzba
- 2nd Place – Ellie Pitsch
- 3rd Place – Eve Tayter
- 4th Place – Molly Kippker
Ages 11 & 12
- 1st Place – Kyle Tayter
- 2nd Place – Hank Wierzba
- 3rd Place – Alphie McDonald
- 4th Place – Brayden Rohner
13 & Older
- 1st Place – Kenny Monson
- 2nd Place – Alan Rahlf
- 3rd Place – Brian Kuebker
- 4th Place – Jason Wierzba