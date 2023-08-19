2023 Kenosha County Fair: Friday pedal tractor pull results (PHOTOS)

Aug 19th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here the results and some photos from Friday’s pedal tractor pull at the Kenosha County Fair, followed by some more photos from the competition:

Ages 5 & 6

  • 1st Place – Owin Wierzba
  • 2nd Place – Logan Feivor
  • 3rd Place – Noah Schubkegel
  • 4th Place – Finley Mueller

Ages 7 & 8

  • 1st Place – Bree Kuebker
  • 2nd Place – Emily Gerou
  • 3rd Place – Brady Sparr
  • 4th Place – Jolche Folliard

Ages 9 & 10

  • 1st Place – Elyn Wierzba
  • 2nd Place – Ellie Pitsch
  • 3rd Place – Eve Tayter
  • 4th Place – Molly Kippker

Ages 11 & 12

  • 1st Place – Kyle Tayter
  • 2nd Place – Hank Wierzba
  • 3rd Place – Alphie McDonald
  • 4th Place – Brayden Rohner

13 & Older

  • 1st Place – Kenny Monson
  • 2nd Place – Alan Rahlf
  • 3rd Place – Brian Kuebker
  • 4th Place – Jason Wierzba
