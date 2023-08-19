2023 Kenosha County Fair: Dairy Futurity show coverage (PHOTOS)

Chloe Krucek, 2023 Dairy Futurity class winner

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair Dairy Futurity show was held in the show and sale arena Friday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

The show features youngsters too young to be in 4-H — and therefore be in the junior fair — with a calf decorated with a dairy promotional slogan. The youngsters usually wears a costume tied to the theme as well.

This year, Chloe Krucek and her “dairy makes all your dreams come true” was the winner as selected by Scoopie, the mascot for Culver’s on Highway 142.

Here are photos of the rest of the futurity class: