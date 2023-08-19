2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Saturday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair
Aug 19th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.
- Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
- Midway Open Noon – 11 p.m. Wristband Specials: Noon to 5 p.m. Noon $25 or noon to 11 p.m. $30.
- 10:30 a.m. Fairest of the Fair Crowning – Creekside Stage
- Noon Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – The Barrel Room
- 1p.m. Large Animal Livestock Auction – Show & Sale Arena
- 4 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department – Taser Demonstration – south of Poultry Barn
- 6:45 p.m. Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series Racing/Roger Iles Tribute – Grandstands ($10.00 admission fee ages 12 and older)
- 7 p.m. Pie Auction! Public Welcome – Show & Sale Arena
- Creekside Stage: 10 a.m. Aidna J Music, noon Justus, 8:30 p.m. Bella Cain.
