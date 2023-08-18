Trevor man facing child pornography, sexual exploitation charges

A Trevor man is facing charges related to child pornography and sexual exploitation, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Friday via news release.

From the news release:

On June 2nd, 2023, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) Sensitive Crimes Detectives received a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a Kenosha County resident uploading and receiving Child Sexual Abuse Material through an online messaging application.

The account referenced in the CyberTip was linked back to an address in Trevor, Wisconsin, and belonged to Eric J. Johnson.

After a thorough investigation, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detectives conducted a residential, persons, and electronic device search warrant on Johnson’s residence where several computers and cell phones were located. Johnson was not at home at the time of the warrant and later turned himself in to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on August 16th, 2023.

Eric is currently in custody for a total of:

— 1 Count Possession of Child Pornography – 948.12(1m)

— 27 Counts of Child Sexual Exploitation – Produce, Perform, etc. – 948.05(1m)

Protecting the children of our community, their future, and their innocence, has been, and always will be, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s primary objective.

Eric J. Johnson is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.

This remains an open and ongoing investigation. No further information will be released at this time.