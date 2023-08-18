Aug. 18, 2023 lake test results: All swim cautions and closures lifted for Paddock Lake beaches

Aug 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Swim closures for Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach and Hoag Park Beach and a swim caution for North Shore Association Beach — all on Paddock Lake — have been lifted after resampling Thursday showed E.coli levels within an acceptable range.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Test results from Thursday were:

PHLA – 144 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag – 44 E.coli/100 mL

North Shore Association – 201 E.coli/100 mL

