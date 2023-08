2023 Kenosha County Fair: Merit awards and judge’s favorite winners

Here are 2023 Kenosha County Fair merit award winners from judging that took place earlier this week at the fair:

Rocketry

Senior Division

Ben Kunkel Bristol Strivers Overall score

Seth Sheele Bristol Strivers Distance only



Junior Division

Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers Overall score

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers Distance only

Shooting Sports

Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers Overall Junior Rookie of the year

Ella Henry Bristol Strivers Overall Senior Rookie of the year

Air Rifle

Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers Most improved

Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers Most consistent

Air Pistol

Annabella Corelli Paris Happy Workers Most improved

.22 Rifle

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers Most consistent

Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers Most consistent

Alexandra Lukasiewicz Bristol Strivers Highest average

Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers Highest Fair shoot score

.22 Pistol

Cabe Kusman Paris Happy Workers Most improved

Dog

Kyi Behning Bristol Strivers Showmanship

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Rally Obedience

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers Obedience

Kyi Behning Bristol Strivers Advanced Agility

Ava Phillips Salem Pioneers Beginner Agility

Jake Schwer Paris Happy Workers Jumpers Agility

Sewing

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Quilt

Cambre Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Wrap skirt

Abby Proctor E.A.R.T.H Blouse & Pants

Caleb Eibl Paris Happy Workers Pajama pants

Fashion Explosion

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers Formal

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Skirt

Vivan Gallo Bristol Strivers Pants

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Shorts & Top

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers Pajama pants

Ava Eib Paris Happy Workers Pajama pants

Shirley Daniels Award

Whisper Castillo Slades Corners Lucky Clovers

Mabel Kessler Award

Emily Maxon Paris Happy Workers

Computers

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Fair Brochure

Lukas Gritten Salem Pioneers Child’s Story Book

Photography

Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Advanced Photography

Ian Kerkman Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Advanced Photograhy

Allie Hull Bristol Strivers Advanced Photography

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Intermediate Photography

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Intermediate Photography

Jadyn Eisenbraun Bristol Strivers Intermediate Photography

Carley Lois Wheatland Willing Workers Beginning Photography

Eleanor Holt Salem Pioneers Beginning Photography

Cohen Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Beginning Photography

Autumn Winkle Wheatland Willing Workers Beginning Photography

Elijah Fleischman Salem Pioneers Beginning Photography

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers Beginning Photography

Evelyn Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Beginning Photography

Ararya Zavake Bristol Strivers Beginning Photography

Plant and Soil Science

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Garden Box

Aaron Crane Wheatland Willing Workers Field corn

Ellie Monson Paris Happy Workers Cabbage

Melanie Monson Paris Happy Workers Garlic

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Herb Garden

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Sweet corn

Venily Young Bristol Strivers Carrots

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Weed Collection

Flowers and Plants

Molly Kuebker Brighton Bombers Bouquet of Flowers

Molly Kuebker Brighton Bombers Cut flowers

Nature Science

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Pressed flower album

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Postor on Cats Communication

Hope Kaiser Trail Blazers Poster Display about Chinchillas

Wood Working

Hunter Tonyan Bristol Strivers Display shelf with clothes pegs

Emmalyn Hannah Bristol Strivers Article for home use

Legos/Robotics

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Light up Lego Waterfall scene

Ellie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers Jungle Display

Ellie Monson Wheatland Willing Workers Pickachu mini Legos

Cooper Warren Wheatland Willing Workers Villian acttack 4 strong tower

Aaron Crane Wheatland Willing Workers Robotic Lego Dump Truck

Rocketry

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneers LSX Experimental Rocket

Foods, Cake Decorating, and Food Preservation

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers Cold Pasta

Taylor Dale Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Lemon zucchini cake

Maxwell Frank Salem Pioneers Cranberry Grape Jelly

Maxwell Frank Salem Pioneers German Potato Salad

Dominic Frank Salem Pioneers Shortbread bar cookie

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Southwest Chicken Soup

Harper Behling Kenosha Klovers Gluten Free Angel cake

Grace Lasch Salem Pioneers Mac n Cheese

Jaden Gussis Paris Happy Workers Sweet & Sour cabbage soup

Kaci Peters Wheatland Willing Workers Carrot Cake

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Jolly Rodger Brisket

Hailey Luedtke Wheatland Willing Workers Funnel Cake Waffles

Jaden Ouwerkerk Salem Pioneers Boeuf Bourguignon

Mary Ann Van Straton Salem Pioneers Pineapple cake

Kialee Horton Salem Pioneers Decorated Harvest Cake

Hannah Matovich Bristol Challenge 6Decorated cupcakes

Cecilia McDonald Bristol Strivers Multi-layer Fairytale Cake

Kolette Gillmore Bristol Strivers Campfire cupcakes

Alexander Hannah Bristol Strivers Fondant Birthday Cake

Braelynn Wawiorka Wheatland Willing Workers Starbucks cupcakes

Kaylee Stoll Salem Pioneer Movie Food cupcakes

Home Environment

Kaci Peter Wheatland Willing Workers Holiday Diamond Picture

Scrapbooking

Bryleigh Ellis Bristol Strivers Pet Dog Scrapbook

Music

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers Violin Performance

Aidan Muse Bristol Strivers Banjo Performance

Knitting & Crocheting

Ella Sager Paris Happy Workers Knit Hat

Avery Holt Salem Pioneers Crochet Basket

Nina Pelli Paris Happy Workers Crocheted dress

Arts & Crafts

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers Ukrainian Eggs

Natalie Szpylman Salem Pioneers Ukrainian Eggs

Breanna Horton Salem Pioneers Painted Flowers on Wood

Hannah Matovich Bristol Challenge Charcoal Drawing

Hannah Matovich Bristol Challenge Watercolor Painting

Kyla McCollum Salem Pioneers Recycled Suitcase

Haven Young Bristol Strivers Sailboat drawing

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers Beeswax Candle

Abigail Zavacke Bristol Strivers Ceramic Pitcher

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers Watercolor Painting

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Jewelry

Sasha Johnson Kenosha Klovers Drawing

Alayna Bachand Salem Pioneers Recycled Mobile

Araya Zavacke Bristol Strivers Decoupage

Chloe Knaack Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Jewelry

Sierra McAllister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Bottle Angel

Elizabeth Barton Bristol Strivers Tie-dye hat

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Mosaic Sea Horse

Fair Archery Shoot

Cameron Cannon Salem Pioneers Tightest consistent groupings

Emma Tadda Brighton Bombers Most improved

Gage Richter Brighton Bombers Most consistent average for 1 st year

Megan Greenhill Salem Pioneers Exemplary Sportsmanship

4-H Club Scrapbook

Slades Corners Lucky Clovers

Bicycle

George Bender Bristol Strivers Booklet

Youth Leadership

Jadyn Eisenbauer Bristol Strivers Youth Leadership Poster

Judge’s Favorite Award

Caleb Cannon Salem Pioneers Spartan Sword

Sierra McAlister Slades Corners Lucky Clovers Decorative Pillow

Felicity Fleischman Salem Pioneers Needlepoint picture

Austin Sullivan Salem Pioneers GDV Canine Disease

Emilyn Winter Bristol Strivers Robotic Lego

Hunter Tonyan Bristol Strivers Woodworking shelf with hooks

Owen Niccolai Paris Happy Workers Fishing reel reline tool

Abby Proctor EARTH Advenures Rings – Photo

Alexandra Fleischman Salem Pioneers Enchanted World Photo

Anna Scheele Bristol Strivers Black Formal