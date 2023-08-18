2023 Kenosha County Fair: Goat show coverage (PHOTOS)

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair goat show took place at the fairgrounds in Wilmot Thursday afternoon.
We expect to have results of judging later. Check back! Meanwhile, here are some more photos from the show.
