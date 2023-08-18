2023 Kenosha County Fair: Combine Demolition Derby

Nineteen combines and drivers competed for prize money and glory at the annual Combine Demolition Derby at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair.

The winner was Adam Peterson. Second place Branson Lee and third was Kris Riegert. The other competitors, in order of finish: Matt Gilbert, Jake Holterman, Chris Meyer, Ted Kelley, Chase Warren, Mike Gilbert, Jim Rossi, Tony Rossi, Justin Hrupka, Jake Zimmerman, Jake Kastenson, Matt Rowntree, Luke Kastenson, Ashley Lee, Kasey Lois, and Luke Rossi.

There were two heats and a final.