2023 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Here are the results of judging for the 2023 Kenosha County Fair beef show:

Grand Champion Steer: Jacob Lois

Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Becky Springer

Supreme Champion Heifer: Becky Springer

Champion Rate of Gain: Lukas Rossi

Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Madison Gillmore

Showmanship

Champion: Jacob Lois

Senior: Hailey Harpster

Intermediate: Adam Crane

Junior: Aaron Crane

Breed Champions

Angus: Lukas Rossi

Hereford: Aaron Crane

Shorthorn: Lane Weis

Simmental: Preston Jones

Maine-Anjou: Nicholas Drissel

Maintainer: Becky Springer

English Crossbred: Hailey Harpster

Exotic Crossbred: Jacob Lois

Dairy Beef: Mary Gillmore

Dairy Steer: Hailey Luedtke

Any Other Breed: Ryan Rossi

Here are our photos of the show.