2023 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Aug 18th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of judging for the 2023 Kenosha County Fair beef show:

  • Grand Champion Steer: Jacob Lois
  • Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Becky Springer
  • Supreme Champion Heifer: Becky Springer
  • Champion Rate of Gain: Lukas Rossi
  • Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Madison Gillmore
  • Showmanship
  • Champion: Jacob Lois
  • Senior: Hailey Harpster
  • Intermediate: Adam Crane
  • Junior: Aaron Crane
  • Breed Champions
  • Angus: Lukas Rossi
  • Hereford: Aaron Crane
  • Shorthorn: Lane Weis
  • Simmental: Preston Jones
  • Maine-Anjou: Nicholas Drissel
  • Maintainer: Becky Springer
  • English Crossbred: Hailey Harpster
  • Exotic Crossbred: Jacob Lois
  • Dairy Beef: Mary Gillmore
  • Dairy Steer: Hailey Luedtke
  • Any Other Breed: Ryan Rossi

Here are our photos of the show.

