2023 Kenosha County Fair: Beef show results

Here are the results of judging for the 2023 Kenosha County Fair beef show:
- Grand Champion Steer: Jacob Lois
- Reserve Grand Champion Steer: Becky Springer
- Supreme Champion Heifer: Becky Springer
- Champion Rate of Gain: Lukas Rossi
- Reserve Champion Rate of Gain: Madison Gillmore
- Showmanship
- Champion: Jacob Lois
- Senior: Hailey Harpster
- Intermediate: Adam Crane
- Junior: Aaron Crane
- Breed Champions
- Angus: Lukas Rossi
- Hereford: Aaron Crane
- Shorthorn: Lane Weis
- Simmental: Preston Jones
- Maine-Anjou: Nicholas Drissel
- Maintainer: Becky Springer
- English Crossbred: Hailey Harpster
- Exotic Crossbred: Jacob Lois
- Dairy Beef: Mary Gillmore
- Dairy Steer: Hailey Luedtke
- Any Other Breed: Ryan Rossi