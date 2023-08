From left, 2023 Kenosha Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson and Mary Gillmore, whose cow was named supreme overall champion

The 2023 Kenosha County Dairy Show was held Friday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

A cow shown by Mary Gillmore was name supreme champion overall.

A cow shown by Madison Gillmore was named reserve supreme champion overall.

We will have results of judging later. Check back! Meanwhile, here are more photos from the show (futurity class will be in a separate post):

Madison Gillmore and her reserve supreme overall cow.