Aug. 17, 2023 lake test results: 3 locations on Paddock Lake closed to swimming or under swim caution

Three locations on Paddock Lake are closed to swimming or are under a swim caution after sampling by Kenosha County Public Health Wednesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The Wednesday test results that resulted in closures for Hoag Park and Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beaches and a swim caution for North Shore Association beach were:

North Shore Association – 291 E.coli/100 mL

Hoag Park – greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA – greater than 2419 E.coli/100 mL

All three locations were scheduled to be resampled Thursday.

Other test results from Wednesday as reported by Kenosha Public Health (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 13 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 9 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 173 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 18 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 16 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 52 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 45 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park >2419 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 291 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 46 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 9 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by The District of Powers Lake ) — Powers Lake Beach 0 E.coli/100mL.