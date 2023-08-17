2023 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5 & 6:

1st Place – Teagan Epping

2nd Place – Owen Mrowka

3rd Place – Jackson Cummings

4th Place – Ryan Schick

Ages 7 & 8:

1st Place – Everett Schimmel

2nd Place – Kasey Schick

3rd Place – Emmalynn Peterson

4th Place – James Bender

Ages 9 & 10:

1st Place – Ty Epping

2nd Place – George Bender

3rd Place – Eve Toedter

4th Place – Sammie Brieman

Ages 11 & 12:

1st Place – Kyle Toedter

2nd Place – Tyler Andrews

3rd Place – Lilly Zubor

4th Place – Dane Harris