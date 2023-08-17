2023 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.
Ages 5 & 6:
- 1st Place – Teagan Epping
- 2nd Place – Owen Mrowka
- 3rd Place – Jackson Cummings
- 4th Place – Ryan Schick
Ages 7 & 8:
- 1st Place – Everett Schimmel
- 2nd Place – Kasey Schick
- 3rd Place – Emmalynn Peterson
- 4th Place – James Bender
Ages 9 & 10:
- 1st Place – Ty Epping
- 2nd Place – George Bender
- 3rd Place – Eve Toedter
- 4th Place – Sammie Brieman
Ages 11 & 12:
- 1st Place – Kyle Toedter
- 2nd Place – Tyler Andrews
- 3rd Place – Lilly Zubor
- 4th Place – Dane Harris