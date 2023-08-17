2023 Kenosha County Fair: Thursday pedal tractor pull results

Aug 17th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here are the results of the pedal tractor pull held Thursday at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair in Wilmot.

Ages 5 & 6:

  • 1st Place – Teagan Epping
  • 2nd Place – Owen Mrowka
  • 3rd Place – Jackson Cummings
  • 4th Place – Ryan Schick

Ages 7 & 8:

  • 1st Place – Everett Schimmel
  • 2nd Place – Kasey Schick
  • 3rd Place – Emmalynn Peterson
  • 4th Place – James Bender

Ages 9 & 10:

  • 1st Place – Ty Epping
  • 2nd Place – George Bender
  • 3rd Place – Eve Toedter
  • 4th Place – Sammie Brieman

Ages 11 & 12:

  • 1st Place – Kyle Toedter
  • 2nd Place – Tyler Andrews
  • 3rd Place – Lilly Zubor
  • 4th Place – Dane Harris

