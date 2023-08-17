2023 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show results

Here are the results of the 2023 Kenosha County Fair Swine show:
Grand Champion market hog: Brent Mason Jr.
Reserve Champion market hog: Beau Schwertfeger
Grand Champion Showman: Brooke Mason
Senior Showman: Brooke Mason
Intermediate Showman: Logan Nutting
Junior Showman: Eli Daniels
Beginner Showman: Adaisyn Falk
Champion Duroc: Blake Elfering
Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger
Champion Spot: Annika Wenzel
Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason
Champion Yorkshire: Kole Daniels
Champion All Other Breeds: Nathan Krucek
Champion Crossbred: Brent Mason Jr.