2023 Kenosha County Fair: Swine show results

Here are the results of the 2023 Kenosha County Fair Swine show:

Grand Champion market hog: Brent Mason Jr.

Reserve Champion market hog: Beau Schwertfeger

Grand Champion Showman: Brooke Mason

Senior Showman: Brooke Mason

Intermediate Showman: Logan Nutting

Junior Showman: Eli Daniels

Beginner Showman: Adaisyn Falk

Champion Duroc: Blake Elfering

Champion Berkshire: Beau Schwertfeger

Champion Spot: Annika Wenzel

Champion Hampshire: Brooke Mason

Champion Yorkshire: Kole Daniels

Champion All Other Breeds: Nathan Krucek

Champion Crossbred: Brent Mason Jr.

Here are our photos from the show.