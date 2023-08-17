2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Thursday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Aug 17th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Here is the schedule for Thursday at the 2021 Kenosha County Fair:

  • Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight
  • Midway Open 1:00 PM – 11:00 PM; Wristband Special 1:00 PM- 10:00 PM – $30.
  • 8:30 a.m. Junior Fair Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building
  • 9 a.m. Open Class Foods Judging – Open Class Building
  • 9:30 a.m. Open beef
  • 10 a.m. Junior Fair Beef Show – Show & Sale Arena
  • 10 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull Registration – north of 4-H Exhibit Buildings (ages 5 – 12)
  • Noon -2 p.m. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle & TRT Gear on display – south of Poultry Barn
  • 2 p.m. Junior Fair Poultry Showmanship – east of Poultry Building
  • 3 p.m. Open Class Poultry Show – east of Poultry Building
  • 3:30 p.m. Junior & Open Class Goat Show – Show & Sale Arena
  • 4 p.m. Colors of the Wind Dr4ill Team – Horse Arena
  • 5 p.m. Antique Tractor Parade – begins at Antique Machinery Display and continues through Grandstand area
  • 6 p.m. Amateur Wine Competition Results – Barrel Room
  • 6:30 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull followed by Combine Demolition Derby – Grandstands
  • Creekside Stage: 2 p.m. Flat Creek Highway. 7:45 p.m. The Kelly Daniels Band

