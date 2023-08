Brent Mason Jr. and his grand champion swine

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair held its swine show Wednesday at the show and sale arena.

In the junior fair, an animal shown by Brent Mason Jr. was named grand champion.

The reserve champion was shown by Beau Schwertfeger.

We will have results from the judging later. Check back! Meanwhile, here are some photos from the show this morning:

Beau Schwertfeger and his reserve champion swine.