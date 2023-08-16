2023 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage and results (PHOTOS)

Aug 16th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The sheep show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair was held Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are the judging results:

Junior Breeding Stock

  • Champion Ewe Shown by Brooke Linneman

Pen of 2 Market Lambs

  • Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Reese Woolard
  • Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Owen Glas

Market Lambs

  • Champion Shropshire shown by Alivia Monson
  • Champion Hampshire shown by Jillian Burdick
  • Champion Suffolk shown by Owen Glas
  • Champion Natural Colored shown by Brooke Linneman
  • Champion Oxford shown by Brooke Linneman
  • Champion Dorset Advantage shown by Mattaline Konrad
  • Champion Crossbred shown by Quin Graf
  • Champion Market Lamb shown by Brooke Linneman with her Oxford
  • Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Alivia Monson with her Shropshire

Showmanship

  • Champion Junior Showman is Bennett Graf
  • Champion Intermediate Showman is Brooke Linneman
  • Champion Senior Showman is Quin Graf
  • Overall Champion Showman is Quin Graf

Here are more photos from the show:

