2023 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage and results (PHOTOS)

The sheep show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair was held Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Here are the judging results:
Junior Breeding Stock
- Champion Ewe Shown by Brooke Linneman
Pen of 2 Market Lambs
- Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Reese Woolard
- Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Owen Glas
Market Lambs
- Champion Shropshire shown by Alivia Monson
- Champion Hampshire shown by Jillian Burdick
- Champion Suffolk shown by Owen Glas
- Champion Natural Colored shown by Brooke Linneman
- Champion Oxford shown by Brooke Linneman
- Champion Dorset Advantage shown by Mattaline Konrad
- Champion Crossbred shown by Quin Graf
- Champion Market Lamb shown by Brooke Linneman with her Oxford
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Alivia Monson with her Shropshire
Showmanship
- Champion Junior Showman is Bennett Graf
- Champion Intermediate Showman is Brooke Linneman
- Champion Senior Showman is Quin Graf
- Overall Champion Showman is Quin Graf
Here are more photos from the show: