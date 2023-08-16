2023 Kenosha County Fair: Sheep show coverage and results (PHOTOS)

The sheep show at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair was held Wednesday afternoon at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are the judging results:

Junior Breeding Stock

Champion Ewe Shown by Brooke Linneman

Pen of 2 Market Lambs

Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Reese Woolard

Reserve Champion Pen of 2 Market Lambs shown by Owen Glas

Market Lambs

Champion Shropshire shown by Alivia Monson

Champion Hampshire shown by Jillian Burdick

Champion Suffolk shown by Owen Glas

Champion Natural Colored shown by Brooke Linneman

Champion Oxford shown by Brooke Linneman

Champion Dorset Advantage shown by Mattaline Konrad

Champion Crossbred shown by Quin Graf

Champion Market Lamb shown by Brooke Linneman with her Oxford

Reserve Champion Market Lamb shown by Alivia Monson with her Shropshire

Showmanship

Champion Junior Showman is Bennett Graf

Champion Intermediate Showman is Brooke Linneman

Champion Senior Showman is Quin Graf

Overall Champion Showman is Quin Graf

Here are more photos from the show: