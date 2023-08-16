2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Wednesday’s schedule for the Kenosha County Fair

Here is the schedule for Wednesday at the 2023 Kenosha County Fair:

Hours 8 a.m.-Midnight

Midway Open 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.; Wristband Special 1- 9 p.m. – $30.00

All Day Kenosha County Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and Snowmobile on Display – south of Poultry Barn

9 a.m. Junior Fair Dog Show — Fair office

9 a.m. Open Class Judging – Clothing, Knitting, Crocheting, Home Furnishings, Flowers, Vegetables, Plants, Photography and Arts and Crafts- Open Class Building

9 a.m. Open Class Swine Show followed by Junior Fair Swine Show – Show & Sale Arena

3 p.m. Open Class Sheep Show followed by Junior Sheep Show – Show & Sale Arena

6:30 p.m, AG Olympics – Show & Sale Arena – Public welcome to participate!

6:45 p.m. Racing: Modifieds, street stocks and bandits.

Creekside Stage: Ron’s Supper Club, Citizen’s Soldier, The Black Moods, Royal Bliss.