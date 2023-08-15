Paddock Lake Lions Club donates bench at Wheatland Town Hall Little Free Library

Lions Ralph and Joyce Meyers, Wheatland Chairman Brett Butler and Paddock Lake Lions President Melissa Garcia. /Submitted photo

The Paddock Lake Lions Club recently donated a bench to sit next to the Little Free Library in front of the Town Hall in New Munster.

The Lions collect 500 pounds of plastic bags, overwrap and other clean plastic to earn the bench, keeping this out of the landfill. This is the sixth bench they have earned and placed in the community.

The Little Free Library holds both children and adult books and is free to take a book or bring a book. If donations are brought of clean used books and they don’t fit, they can be brought into Town Hall for later use. Hard cover collections, and coffee table books don’t fit into the box.

The Paddock Lake Lions Club meets on the Third Tuesday of each month at the Paddock Lake Village Hall at 6:30 pm for a social and 7 pm for a meeting. During the year they take part in many events including a spaghetti dinner fundraiser, coat collections, motorcycle run, Easter egg hunt for 11-17 year olds, Vision screenings in local grade schools, to name a few.

If you are interested in learning more about the Lions Club, contact President Lion Melissa at 224-277-1818