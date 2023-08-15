Agenda: Randall Town Board special meeting Aug. 16, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
The agenda item is: Tabled Golf Cart/ATV fall referendum. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
