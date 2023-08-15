Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Aug. 16, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Among the agenda items are:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order #5742 to Limb Walkers Tree Service of Muskego, WI remove six village managed trees and tree stumps at a cost not to exceed $11,057.00

To approve Baxter & Woodman work order #2325205 to provide Engineering design services for rehabilitation of two Village Hall parking lots. With a cost no to exceed $25,000.00

commercial park benches, with a cost to exceed $1,743.42 Motion — To authorize Village Administrator to issue Village Purchase Order #5720 to Titan Public Safety Solutions Software for the purchase of TiPPs electronic municipal citation software and training. With a cost not to exceed $3,863.00

