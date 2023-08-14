Heavy rain expected Monday

It’s gonna rain and quite a bit, says the latest local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain may start as early as 8 a.m. and is almost certain by 11 a.m. It may continue until the wee hours of Tuesday monring.

In all, we may see 1 to 2 inches of total rain.

A flood watch for flash flooding is in effect from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday.

Monday also will be more chilly than recently, with a high of 70.

Further chances of rain don’t enter the forecast again until Thursday where there’s a 40 percent chance. High temperatures are expected in the high70s to low 80s the balance of the work week. Temps may rise to the low 90s over the weekend.