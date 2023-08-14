Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board special meeting Aug. 15, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday at Village Hall in Salem.

Among the agenda items are:

legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or may be involved) and pursuant to Wis. Stat. Section 19.85 (1)(c) (considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility), specifically concerning potential employment related claims being made by Administrator. Reconvene into open session pursuant to Wis. Stats. §19.85(2) for possible additional discussion and/or action concerning any matter discussed in closed session.

the costs relative to the Fire Commission proceedings and the Administrator suspension, and investigations of Administrator and Fire Department. Discussion regarding the Administrator’s proposed 2024 budget calendar, process, and Trustee’s input

into budget priorities.

The full agenda is available here.