Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board working session & special meeting Aug. 14, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a working session Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- New Board Member Introduction
- USI Health Plan Coverage Presentation
- At-Risk Report
- COVID Return to School Plan
- Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee Update
- Spring Referendum
- Closed session for District Administrator Evaluation.
The full working session agenda is available here.
A special board meeting also is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Agenda items are:
- Annual Meeting Date Change
- August 30th Board Meeting Start Time Change