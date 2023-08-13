Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board working session & special meeting Aug. 14, 2023

Aug 13th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a working session Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • New Board Member Introduction
  • USI Health Plan Coverage Presentation
  • At-Risk Report
  • COVID Return to School Plan
  • Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee Update
  • Spring Referendum
  • Closed session for District Administrator Evaluation.

The full working session agenda is available here.

A special board meeting also is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Agenda items are:

  • Annual Meeting Date Change
  • August 30th Board Meeting Start Time Change

