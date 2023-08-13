Agenda: Wilmot Union High School Board working session & special meeting Aug. 14, 2023

The Wilmot Union High School Board is scheduled to hold a working session Monday starting at 4:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

New Board Member Introduction

USI Health Plan Coverage Presentation

At-Risk Report

COVID Return to School Plan

Post-Employment Benefit Window Committee Update

Spring Referendum

Closed session for District Administrator Evaluation.

The full working session agenda is available here.

A special board meeting also is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. Agenda items are:

Annual Meeting Date Change

August 30th Board Meeting Start Time Change