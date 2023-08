The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hal in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Mark Lesko of Seno KRLT Conservancy to share information and programs about the site located at 3606 Dryer Lake Road.

Proposal received from LAB CONSTRUCTION for the inspection and evaluation related to the raze order of 7815 334th Ave, Burlington.

ATV travel on town roads – continuing discussion.

The full agenda is available here.