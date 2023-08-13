Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Aug. 14, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting will be livestreamed here.

Agenda items include:

Authorize road closure in front of Schmalfeldt Park for August 26th “street dance” event sponsored by Silver Lake Happenings.

Authorize road closure of Railroad Street, Between Depot and E. Park Aug 26, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for charity motorcycle run.

Silver Lake Boating regulations.

Request for reimbursement for the purchase of 13 buoys by Jim Purinton, Chairman of the Silver Lake Management District.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 3 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $164,089.89, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Discussion and possible action on the installation of a streetlight at the intersection of 294th Avenue and CTH ‘AH’.

The full agenda is available here.