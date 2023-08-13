Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Aug. 14, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board meeting is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
The meeting will be livestreamed here.
Agenda items include:
- Authorize road closure in front of Schmalfeldt Park for August 26th “street dance” event sponsored by Silver Lake Happenings.
- Authorize road closure of Railroad Street, Between Depot and E. Park Aug 26, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for charity motorcycle run.
- Silver Lake Boating regulations.
- Request for reimbursement for the purchase of 13 buoys by Jim Purinton, Chairman of the Silver Lake Management District.
- Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 3 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $164,089.89, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.
- Discussion and possible action on the installation of a streetlight at the intersection of 294th Avenue and CTH ‘AH’.