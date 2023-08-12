Kenosha County retains AAA bond rating

From the office of the County Executive:

S&P Global Ratings recently reaffirmed Kenosha County’s AAA bond rating, County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced (Friday).

AAA, which Kenosha County first received in 2021, is the highest rating possible and is a continued confirmation of the county’s fiscal health and outlook, Kerkman said.

“I am tremendously proud of our county’s continued success, and of the fiscal team that has worked hard to maintain our top-tier rating with S&P,” Kerkman said. “This rating is also a win for taxpayers, who will reap the benefits of lower interest rates when the county secures funds for major projects.”

The AAA designation is an indication of the county’s strong financial health, as well as its ability to meet future financial commitments. Analysts from S&P recommended the rating after meeting with county leaders and touring the area’s prime economic development zones earlier this month.



Kerkman credited the team of county Finance Director Patricia Merrill, Budget Director Barna Bencs and Assistant Budget Director Matthew Leys, as well as the County Board’s leadership, for their continued efforts to promote fiscal excellence in county government.

“I’m proud that we’ve sustained this outstanding rating for three years in a row, and I look forward to a healthy future ahead for Kenosha County,” said County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo, who took part in the rating presentation and tour. “Hats off to the whole team — including the administration and the County Board — for doing the work that made this possible.”

The S&P report states the AAA rating reflects its view of the county’s:

— Strong budgetary performance supporting very strong reserves, providing the flexibility to make necessary adjustments in the event of future budgetary stress.

— Optimal location, with access to major transportation systems along Interstate 94 and proximity to the Chicago metropolitan area.

— Very strong and proactive management, with comprehensive long-term planning for operations and capital projects, with adherence to reserve targets.

Kenosha County is one of seven of Wisconsin’s 72 counties to attain an AAA rating.

“We are one of a select few triple-A counties in the state of Wisconsin as rated by S&P,” said Supervisor Terry Rose, chairman of the County Board’s Finance and Administration Committee. “It’s a testament to our financial acumen and sound finances.”