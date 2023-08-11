Work in Paddock Lake is to clear trees, not put in a road, says village

Tree and brush cutting north of 60th Street in Paddock Lake is only to remove dangerous trees.

Village administrator Tim Popanda explained public works staff are actively removing dangerous trees from the unimproved village road right-of-way at 243rd Avenue. The project includes removing underbrush to allow safe access to the village right-of-way trees. The site will be restored with vegetation after the trees have been removed.

This project does not include the installation of a road, trail, or any other planned improvements, Popanda said.

If residents have any questions, contact Popanda at 262-843-3617 or popanda@paddocklake.net.