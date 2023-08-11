2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily demo from Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.con sponsor. — DH
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department has a full program of demonstrations running each day of this year’s fair.
- On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Mobile Command Unit, ATV and snowmobile will be on display all day.
- On Thursday, the BearCat Vehicle and TRT Gear will be on display from noon to 2 p.m.
- On Friday, the Sheriff’s Bomb Unit will be on site, with demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m.
- On Saturday, there will be live Taser demonstrations at 4 and 6 p.m. Yes, they are really going to tase people.
- On Sunday, there will be a Sheriff’s K-9 demonstrations at 2 and 4 p.m.
The demos are south of the poultry building.