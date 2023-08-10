Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 2:37 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash in the 18400 block of Highway 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: One vehicle off the road and in the ditch. Injuries being reported.

