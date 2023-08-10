2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily family activities

Some things only happen once a year at the Kenosha County Fair, which this year runs from Aug. 16-20.
But some of the entertainment happens every day, throughout the day.
Daily entertainment will be:
- Nick’s Kid Show.
- Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races.
- Milwaukee Flyers.
- The Ninja Experience.
- Chainsaw Carver Demonstration.
- Discovery Barnyard.
- Strolling entertainment — Magical Bubbles.
- Strolling entertainment — The Real Beals
- Barnyard Adventure Show.
- Carnival Midway.
- Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit.