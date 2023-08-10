2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair has daily family activities

Aug 10th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

Some things only happen once a year at the Kenosha County Fair, which this year runs from Aug. 16-20.

But some of the entertainment happens every day, throughout the day.

Daily entertainment will be:

  • Nick’s Kid Show.
  • Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races.
  • Milwaukee Flyers.
  • The Ninja Experience.
  • Chainsaw Carver Demonstration.
  • Discovery Barnyard.
  • Strolling entertainment — Magical Bubbles.
  • Strolling entertainment — The Real Beals
  • Barnyard Adventure Show.
  • Carnival Midway.
  • Antique Farm Machinery Exhibit.

