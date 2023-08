The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Opening of snow removal proposals for Town owned properties. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

New Town of Randall logo. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Recommendation naming the lake in Kenosha County Veterans Memorial Park as Freedom Lake. Discussion,

consideration, and action if needed.

