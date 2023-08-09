2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Fair royalty to host Cookies & Crowns

Want to feel like a prince or princess for the day? Then you should check out the Cookies & Crowns event at this year’s Kenosha County Fair.

Cookies & Crowns will be held Sunday, Aug. 20 from noon to 1 p.m. at the tent east of the poultry building.

Come on over to decorate crowns and sashes with the Fair Royalty and other past/present royalty.

Aside from decorating your own crown and sash, enjoy decorating a cookie, of which you can then enjoy with some milk. You can also snap a photo with the official royalty present.

The 2023 Fairest of the Fair Wylie Jackson and 2023 Fair Royalty Shelly Edmondsare excited to host this annual event. The Wisconsin State Fairest of the Fair may also attend.

Everyone is welcome. More info here.

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 16-20.