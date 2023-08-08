Units responding for fire in Trevor

At about 8:35 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 28700 block of Wilmot Road (Highway C) in Trwvor.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting flames from a building.

UPDATE 8:37 p.m. — Fire unit on scene out and investigating.

UPDATE 8:39 p.m. — Fire unit on scene reports flame is from an overflow valve at Salem Lakes waste water treatment plant. All units still responding released.