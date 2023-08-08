Units responding for fire along Bristol/Paris border

Aug 8th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:06 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 16300 block of Highway K.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting grass on fire.

UPDATE about 6:12 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports small grass fire.

