Hard closure of 236th Avenue in Paddock Lake scheduled for Wednesday

Work related to the Highway 50 project is scheduled to result in a hard closure of 236th Avenue Wednesday.

From a message sent to village staff from the project’s engineering firm:

From around 9:00 am thru 3:00 pm, or possibly 4:00 pm Oakes will be working in the 236th Avenue intersection with 75th Street. It will be a hard closure, no traffic will be allowed in this timeframe. Oakes will remove the remaining pavement, cut down to subgrade and fill back in with select crushed material and gravel surface. We will try hard to have it open by 3:00 pm, but it may take until 4:00 pm…”