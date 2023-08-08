Aug. 8, 2023 lake test results: Lance Park Beach under swim caution

Lance Park Beach on Lake Elizabeth is under a swim caution after testing Monday by Kenosha County Public Health Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the caution was Lance Park – 488 E.coli/100 mL

Lance Park was scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Other test results from Monday reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 1 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 79 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 29 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 3 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 150 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 13 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 31 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 44 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 47 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 52 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 8 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 488 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by Randall town government) — Powers Lake Beach 9.7 E.coli/100mL; Fox Park Beach 2 E.coli/100mL.