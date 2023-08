The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Among the agenda items are:

Creating Village ordinance to regulate mobil food units (aka food trucks)

Use of Village Hall by Paddock Lake Lions Club

Discussion: Engineers work order for design and bidding of Village Hall parking lot improvement

project

project Discussion: Purchase and replacement of park benches

The full agenda is available here.