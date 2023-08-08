2023 Daily Kenosha County Fair Preview: Lots of racing at the Kenosha County Fair

Note: The Kenosha County Fair is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

There’s a lot of racing at the Kenosha County Fair.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, the program will feature modified, Street Stocks and Bandits. Gates Open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6:45 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, the program will feature Kenosha County Fair/Roger Iles Tribute featuring The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint series plus WingLESS Sprints and Mini-Sprints. Gates Open at 5 p.m.; racing starts at 6:45 p.m. An additional fee of $15 applies for ages 12 and older. 11 and under free.

This year’s Kenosha County Fair will take place from Aug. 16-20.