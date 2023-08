The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion regarding the village’s contract with Groot Waste Management.

Discussion regarding an incentive program to reduce chlorides in the village.

Discussion regarding a request to place a bench for Peggy Wiseman in Central Park.

A closed session regarding a village lease of 3101 East Lakeshore Drive.

The full agenda is available here.